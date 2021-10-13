The Green Pivot | New EV play can spark faster turnaround for Tata Motors in passenger vehicles

EV charging | Representative image

In a first of its kind deal by any Indian auto maker, Tata Motors Ltd (TaMo) has roped in big money to back its aspirations in electric mobility. TPG Rise Climate that invests in companies enabling carbon reduction, along with its co-investor ADQ, will invest a billion dollars (Rs 7,500 crore) in TaMo’s electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary. The deal will be the first big investment by a financial investor that spells confidence in homebred companies’ ability to compete in the...