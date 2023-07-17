English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Green Pivot | India gets a golden opportunity to charge up solar power capacity

    Cheaper Chinese modules can help optimise project costs and lower India’s solar equipment import bill

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    July 17, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
    The Green Pivot | India gets a golden opportunity to charge up solar power capacity

    Representative image

    Highlights Prices of Chinese solar modules have plunged India is heavily reliant on Chinese equipment to build solar generation capacity India’s solar power addition needs to catch up to meet the 2030 target Cheaper modules can provide a fillip to solar capacity build-up It will also help create demand and an ecosystem that will ultimately benefit local module manufacturing Opportunity, for once, is shining bright on the solar industry to energise capacity addition and try and make up for the low-voltage performance so far. Prices of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sticking the landing

      Jul 14, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's future in space exploration hinges on Chandrayaan-3, prudent measures n...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers