The Green Pivot | A God, a sprite, Homi Bhabha and India’s two missed buses

Dr. Homi Bhabha had a dream - an India that was self-sufficient, at least when it came to power. His dream was sans pipe because India has the largest thorium (named after the Norse god Thor) reserves of any country in the world. India is to thorium what Saudi Arabia is to oil or China is to rare earth elements. In 1954, he devised an ingenious three-stage programme that, if implemented, would culminate in India being able to generate enough...