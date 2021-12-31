The government must adopt expansionary fiscal measures in Budget

Even in the best of circumstances, predicting what the economy may look like in the future is a tenuous exercise. Doing so in the present context, with the Omicron threat lingering, makes it all the more questionable. There are reports that the pandemic will turn endemic and if this happens, life may more or less return to normalcy. This may be a contentious assumption, but we need to begin somewhere. A useful way of looking at the overall macroeconomy is...