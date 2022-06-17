English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Fed rate hike and its far-reaching consequences

    Inflation has become a global concern while global consumption demand is not as widespread and resilient as it has proved to be in the US. So, the situation is grimmer for countries outside the US

    Ananya Roy
    June 17, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
    The Fed rate hike and its far-reaching consequences

    brings into focus the disparate economic conditions around the globe even as they all struggle against a common adversary - inflation. (Representative image)

    The US Fed has announced a rate-hike of 75 bps, which is the largest since 1994. The quantum came in against analyst expectations of 50 bps, and surprised stock markets globally. (image) Domestic concerns weighed on markets despite positive global cues Following positive global cues, Asian markets too opened considerably higher. Nifty opened around 150 points higher than the previous close. But, the globally driven optimism soon gave way to a harsh reality check - after opening higher, Nifty saw an...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What relief rally?

      Jun 16, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A banking gem, LIC’s cup of woes, gold’s fading glitter, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers