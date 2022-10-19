The eurozone economies have no choice but to tackle the supply shock together

Oct 19, 2022 / 10:30 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

(Representative image/Bloomberg)

Martin Wolf The economic challenges facing the eurozone are not the same as those facing the US. On balance, however, they are even more difficult. The eurozone economy is not suffering from overheating of domestic demand to the same extent as the US. This should make the task of monetary policy easier for the European Central Bank than for the Federal Reserve. But the supply shock buffeting the eurozone is far bigger, with a huge rise in the price of energy,...