The Eastern Window | War clouds emerging around the Taiwan Strait

Representative Image (Reuters)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

China sent eight military aircraft, including an anti-submarine warfare aircraft and a bomber, to the Taiwan Straits when a delegation of US Congressmen was visiting Taiwan last week. A similar situation happened on November 9, when another group of American politicians was visiting Taiwan. What that means is that Beijing is sending signals that it would use military force to take over Taiwan, regardless of what the US does to support the island nation. Diplomats and strategic experts are divided...