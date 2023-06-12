English
    The Eastern Window: US backs Japan’s chip war against China

    Japan has now joined US efforts to decouple China from the global technology supply chain. The idea is to slow down China’s arms manufacturing. But China is responding by pouring more money into semiconductors and arms manufacture. It has also banned US-based Micron, which counted China as its third biggest market. India is closely watching the evolving situation. 

    Saibal Dasgupta
    June 12, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST
    The evolving situation is being keenly watched in India, which is one of the prime candidates for Western technological investments

