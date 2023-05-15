English
    The Eastern Window: Political turmoil may hit Pakistan’s link with China

    The possibility of the military imposing martial law in Pakistan appears imminent as its reputation has suffered a beating. China is watching closely and even preparing for a change of guard

    Saibal Dasgupta
    May 15, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST
    China can deal with political changes at the government level in Pakistan but any weakening in the influence of the Pakistani military will affect some of Beijing’s important plans.

    Highlights: China was in the loop about political developments before the arrest of Imran Khan. Khan trying to divide the military brass by selectively attacking a section of it. Military may consider imposing martial law to restore its power Khan may continue movement till the next elections in October. China is readying itself for a change of guard in Islamabad.  Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was in Islamabad on May 6 meeting not just government leaders but also Pakistan’s army chief General Syed Asim Munir, three days before...

