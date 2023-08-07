The Eastern Window: Pakistan wooing the US—Should India be worried?

Pakistan is now trying to convince Washington that it is not a camp follower of China, although it has received massive infrastructure funding from Beijing

Highlights China Pakistan Economic Corridor has completed a decade and is set to enter the second phase Pakistan is keen to sign a CIS-MOA pact with the US to obtain sophisticated arms that can be used against India The US has approved Pakistan’s idea of holding direct talks with India India needs to assert itself because the US needs Indian cooperation to contain China Just three days after receiving Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Islamabad, the Pakistani cabinet decided to seek a security...