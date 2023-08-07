English
    The Eastern Window: Pakistan wooing the US—Should India be worried?

    Pakistan is trying to enter into a security pact with the US and shed its image as a camp follower of China. India has reasons to worry if the US agrees to sign an agreement and supply more military hardware to Pakistan. For the US, it is an opportunity to counter Chinese influence in Pakistan and Afghanistan

    Saibal Dasgupta
    August 07, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST
    Pakistan is now trying to convince Washington that it is not a camp follower of China, although it has received massive infrastructure funding from Beijing

    China Pakistan Economic Corridor has completed a decade and is set to enter the second phase  Pakistan is keen to sign a CIS-MOA pact with the US to obtain sophisticated arms that can be used against India  The US has approved Pakistan's idea of holding direct talks with India India needs to assert itself because the US needs Indian cooperation to contain China  Just three days after receiving Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Islamabad, the Pakistani cabinet decided to seek a security...

