The Eastern Window: Internet nationalism targets foreign brands in China

The government is using the power of Chinese consumers as a powerful tool because they are capable of hitting the bottom lines of hundreds of companies from Nike to Hennes & Mauritz

Highlights A PR mistake by BMW has triggered a nationalistic backlash in China China is one of the three major markets for more than a third of global brands The rising bitterness between China and the US is an important cause of anti-West nationalism Foreign brands are also losing out as Chinese companies are improving the quality of their products A video clip that went viral in Chinese social media showed a BMW salesperson refusing ice cream to Chinese customers while offering it freely...