    The Eastern Window: Internet nationalism targets foreign brands in China

    Global brands have come under severe attack by nationalistic Chinese in one of the world’s biggest markets. This is partly the result of the rising bitterness and trade war with the US. But western companies are compounding the situation with PR mistakes 

    Saibal Dasgupta
    May 08, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST
    The Eastern Window: Internet nationalism targets foreign brands in China

    The government is using the power of Chinese consumers as a powerful tool because they are capable of hitting the bottom lines of hundreds of companies from Nike to Hennes & Mauritz

    A PR mistake by BMW has triggered a nationalistic backlash in China China is one of the three major markets for more than a third of global brands The rising bitterness between China and the US is an important cause of anti-West nationalism Foreign brands are also losing out as Chinese companies are improving the quality of their products A video clip that went viral in Chinese social media showed a BMW salesperson refusing ice cream to Chinese customers while offering it freely...

