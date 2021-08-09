The Eastern Window | India flies its flag in the South China Sea

Representative image (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

India has decided it will go far beyond its comfort zone—the border area-- in dealing with China. Four Indian Navy ships, including a guided-missile destroyer, will soon sail to the highly sensitive South China Sea on a two-month mission, which includes a military exercise with navies from the US, Japan, and Australia. This is a risk worth taking and an investment worth making. This is a new India seeking to enhance its image as a self-confident nation on the international...