MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window | How China’s new romance with the Taliban will affect India

Beijing has concluded it needs to directly deal with the Taliban, bypassing the Pakistani government, to ensure safety of Chinese citizens and assets. It hopes to exert influence on Taliban factions not just in Afghanistan but in Pakistan as well.

Saibal Dasgupta
August 02, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST
The Eastern Window | How China’s new romance with the Taliban will affect India

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a photo during their meeting in Tianjin, China on July 28, 2021. Wang met with a delegation of high-level Taliban officials as ties between them warm ahead of the US pullout from Afghanistan (Image: Li Ran/Xinhua via AP)

China’s romance with the Taliban in Afghanistan has surprised people across the world. It has serious implications for India, on several fronts. China last week gave diplomatic legitimacy to the Taliban by receiving a delegation of its leaders. China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, described the Taliban as “a pivotal military and political force”. He also urged its leaders “to hold high the banner of peace talks”. China is clearly pushing for a complete Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This will result...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Robinhood missed the mark on a bumper listing

    Jul 30, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama:  Why Robinhood stumbled, the problem with IMF forecasts, the Immunity Tracker, Tech Mahindra’s growth appeal, Tactical Pick, the Indian startup rage, China pushes back on crypto and more  

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers