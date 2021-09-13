The Eastern Window: Crash in Chinese stocks has US investors worried

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Very few experts believe that US-listed Chinese stocks, valued at around $2 trillion, will be delisted any time soon. But millions of Americans and ETF managers are having sleepless nights since the recent crash in Chinese stocks and the spectre of delisting for rule violations. Chinese companies are equally scared and some of them are seeking a second listing in the Hong Kong stock exchange. George Soros, the famed investor regarded by many as a role model, recently aggravated fears...