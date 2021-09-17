The disinvestment clock is ticking

Air India flight. (PC-Shutterstock)

The government won strong approval among analysts and commentators when in 2020 it came out firmly in favour of privatising central public sector units which did not belong to strategic sectors such as atomic energy, defence and space, transport, minerals and financial services. It also committed to privatising two public sector banks and an insurance company. A key aspect of the policy is that even the strategic space is not sacrosanct and only a few key units need remain under public ownership. Plus,...