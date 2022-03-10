The corporate retreat from Russia is going to be messy

Mar 10, 2022 / 12:17 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Cat Rutter Pooley It turns out deciding to quit Russia was the easy part. Two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, a corporate consensus has emerged. From BP to Unilever, international companies are clearing out of Russia. But it’s one thing to say you’re going to leave and another thing to do it. There are different types of challenges. It was straightforward enough for luxury goods groups to go, straightforward enough too for BP to see its relationship with Rosneft could not continue....