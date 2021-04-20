The communist government in Kerala has an irrational fear of god

Image credit: Suneesh K

Like the allegorical cat, scalded by hot water and now dreading even cold water, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led communist government in Kerala has developed an irrational fear of the gods. After his Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s actions on the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple politically backfired, Vijayan is not taking any chances. His government’s decision to hold the Thrissur Pooram reflects this reflex.

For the uninitiated, the Thrissur Pooram is an annual Hindu temple festival that has been observed for more than two centuries and is renowned for its pomp and splendour. It is among the most popular festivals in Kerala and tens of thousands of people gather to experience the festive fervour. Until a few years ago the fireworks at the festival used to be a highlight, but lately safety restriction have been imposed.

Many Problems

The state government’s decision to go ahead with the festival was conveyed by health minister KK Shailaja on April 17, who said that the festival could not be cancelled as ‘it will cause many problems’.

One is not clear about the ‘many problems’ that would arise if the festival is cancelled — after all in 2020 the festival was cancelled. Then, only the main rituals were carried out with just a few people around.

It is clear that if the festival were to be conducted, health risks are aplenty. These figures will hopefully put across the point: On April 17, 2020, at around the time the Thrissur Pooram was cancelled, Kerala had about 140 active COVID-19 cases. On April 17, 2021, when Shailaja made the statement, Kerala had 80,000-plus active cases. As of April 17, 2020 Kerala had seen three COVID-19 fatalities; that number on April 17, 2021 was 4,905.

It could be said that a year ago vaccines were not around and now that we have it there is light at the end of the tunnel. Perhaps, that’s a point to consider. At the moment vaccines are our only bet to beat the virus. However, the current rate of vaccination, the shortage of vaccines, the sudden spike in positive cases, and the several mutant variants of the virus do not inspire confidence. The light at the end of the tunnel could be that of an oncoming train.

Left Turns To Gods

The health minister’s statement has little medical ground to it. The economic argument, if at all the State has one, is tenuous as none of the factors that boost the local economy are in play during the pandemic.

If the festival this year will be held as it did in 2020 (where only the main rituals will be carried out), Shailaja’s statement is more political than administrative. It would appear that the state government wants to send out a message to the Hindus in the state that it is with them and respects their religious sentiments. That the Left was not given much wiggle room by the Congress and the BJP who have advocated for the festival is another matter.

This would be the second public statement pertaining to religion made by a leader of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in two weeks’ time. On April 6, after casting his vote, the Chief Minister said that Ayyappa of Sabarimala and all gods were with the LDF.

To not antagonise sections within the Christian community during the recently concluded assembly elections, the CPI(M) was more than willing to accommodate the Kerala Congress (M) faction; the KC(M) has traditionally commanded a lion’s share of the Christian votes in central Kerala. Now it would seem that the Left party is balancing the scales.

Benevolence of the gods for forming and running governments is something even the Left leaders would agree in private. After all, wasn’t the 1957 EMS government sworn-in at an inauspicious time!