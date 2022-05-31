English
    The coming winter of discontent for Indian startups

    PE and VC firms, the moneybags of the startup ecosystem, are beginning to turn off the funding spigot as their own stresses mount 

    Sundeep Khanna
    May 31, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
    SoftBank’s Vision Fund, with significant investments in Indian startups such as Unacademy, Oyo and Firstcry, posted a $27.4 billion loss for 2021-22

    The decision by Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd which operates Oyo Hotels, to shelve plans for an initial public offering in 2022, is a sure shot indicator that the prolonged summer of plenty for Indian startups is drawing to a close, to be replaced by a harsh and demanding winter. Not to sound too ominous, but after the dotcom bubble burst in 2000, over the next two years the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost nearly 80 percent of its value as firms like...

