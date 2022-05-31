The coming winter of discontent for Indian startups

SoftBank’s Vision Fund, with significant investments in Indian startups such as Unacademy, Oyo and Firstcry, posted a $27.4 billion loss for 2021-22

The decision by Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd which operates Oyo Hotels, to shelve plans for an initial public offering in 2022, is a sure shot indicator that the prolonged summer of plenty for Indian startups is drawing to a close, to be replaced by a harsh and demanding winter. Not to sound too ominous, but after the dotcom bubble burst in 2000, over the next two years the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost nearly 80 percent of its value as firms like...