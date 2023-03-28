The Chinese investment problem facing Indian policymakers

Some fresh restrictions for Chinese companies are being contemplated in the telecom and electronic manufacturing. (Representative image)

Fresh restrictions for Chinese companies are being contemplated in the telecom and electronic manufacturing sector, according to a news report The government wants them to come through the JV route, with Indian partners holding the majority stake Where technology transfer is being contemplated, however, the Chinese partner can have a stake up to 50 or 51 percent But few companies with critical technology skills want to share their latest one with their partners, due to business reasons Indian companies will need to invest...