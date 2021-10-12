The challenges in using monetary policy as a countercyclical strategy

On Friday, October 8, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced its quarterly monetary policy decision: repo rates would remain unchanged at 4 percent while ensuring that inflation remains within its target 4 percent + 2 percent. Most financial analysts and economists seemed satisfied with the policy: no surprises, its accommodative stance, and supportive of financial market stability. With a positive outlook for GDP growth and inflation pressures receding, there is a sense that monetary...