Tech Mantra -- Tech Mahindra’s M&A spree: Careful or overzealous?

Baron Rothschild, an 18th century nobleman and a member of the Rothschild banking family is famously credited as saying, “Buy when there’s blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own.” Given the pandemic induced doldrums and a cheap interest rate environment, it is natural to expect increased M&A activity, especially in sectors where major players have strong balance sheets. According to data compiled by Dealogic, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet announced more deals in 2021 than in any...