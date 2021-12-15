Tech Mantra | India's SaaS future is burning bright

Representative image.

Freshworks' successful billion dollar NASDAQ listing this September has resulted in growing investor interest in new technology companies. And it is not just Freshworks; companies like Asana, Lemonade, Palantir, and Zoominfo have all seen fortunes change post listing in the US. Surprisingly, they've done this in the times of COVID. So what's common among these companies? It's SaaS.

SaaS, short for Software as a Service, is a way of delivering software applications over the internet. Think serviced apartments instead of building, furnishing, and maintaining a house on your own. There is no software to install, or hardware to manage. All you need is a decent browser and an internet connection. Besides building new features, the SaaS provider also manages the application; including security, availability, and performance. For customers, using SaaS frees them from complex software and hardware management headaches.

Not to be left behind, SaaS startups and IPOs in India are gaining traction too. According to Bain and Company's India SaaS Report 2021, overall investment in SaaS has increased 170% over 2020 and is expected to reach $4.5 billion in 2021. The number of IPOs has grown 100% from six in 2018 to 12 in 2020.

Unlike traditional IT and ITeS companies' narrative of helping their customers be more cost-effective by outsourcing expensive technology and talent to India, SaaS companies are beginning to change the conversation itself. Rather than help customers build software products, they are building, maintaining, and marketing these products themselves.

Being in India helps. They get cost-efficiency and access to a vast and growing experienced talent pool. Increasing domestic internet and mobile proliferation with a focus on digitisation ensures that the domestic customer base grows. As SaaS applications are all offered online, they have an opportunity to tap a global audience and chase dollars from day one.



Are revenues concentrated? While niche applications will have niche customers, it is important to look at the revenue distribution. If a large part of the revenue comes from a few customers, revenues, and thus profits will always be at risk.

What is the customer base? Domestic customers are good, global customers are even better. Unless the SaaS company is targeting a specific industry or geography, diversity of customers in terms of size, industry, and geography helps smooth out shocks.

What is the product on offer? Products and services with a wider appeal and a demonstrated ability of the SaaS company to tailor existing services to cater to new customers and markets helps them continue to be relevant, gain a larger audience, and, grow revenues.



There's no doubt these tailwinds will continue to last in the foreseeable future and help SaaS companies' fortunes. But like all things new, as a retail investor, one has to be careful when it comes to investing one's own fortunes with them. Besides the usual areas of profitability, valuation, and market share, here are three important questions to ask before investing:

Also, competition is fierce and often at a global level. For Zoho, competition comes from the likes of Google and Microsoft with their online office suites and collaboration tools. Many payments upstarts have had to pivot to offering new products when the Government became the competition by introducing UPI.

From being an outsourced talent provider, to that of a global product builder, Indian SaaS companies are already moving the needle. While there's no doubt that the SaaS landscape will grow and flourish, it is important to remember one thing: Besides a SaaS company's quality of service, customers, and their reputations with them, they have little tangible assets to speak of. Caveat emptor.

(Amol Hatwar has over 20 years of experience in technology and has worked in diverse industries from publishing, eCommerce, metals and minerals, to banking and finance. He currently works as an Independent Consultant and helps startups and established organisations grow their business.)​