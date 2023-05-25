Tech funds: Cathie Wood can’t fight the Fed

May 25, 2023 / 11:46 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The problem for the Ark Innovation ETF is that its performance is closely tied to expectations of US interest rate rise. (File image)

Cathie Wood became one of the best-known fund managers on Wall Street thanks to her boosterism of the US tech sector. This year, her flagship Ark Innovation ETF is up 29 per cent, easily beating the S&P 500’s sub-8 per cent gain. Yet according to Morningstar, net outflows top $19mn. Punchy predictions have grown more difficult to sell as rates rise. Created in late 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF aims to back disruptive innovation. The bolder the plan, the better....