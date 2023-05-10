Swiggy Saga: Valuing new age companies is turning out to be a joke

US-based investment company Invesco slashed Swiggy's valuation to about $5.5 billion or at $3,305 a share.

Highlights US-based investment company Invesco slashed Swiggy's valuation to about $5.5 billion or at $3,305 a share In October 2022, Invesco reduced the valuation of Swiggy to $8 billion In January 2022, Swiggy reached a $10.7 billion valuation in a funding round led by Invesco Swiggy has seen a 49 percent drop in valuation over the last year The pricing is benchmarked against Zomato which has lost 48 percent since its listing in August 2021 When market regulator SEBI allowed new-age companies to get listed...