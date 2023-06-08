English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Startup Street: How startups can increase the odds of landing Series-A funding

    The big news is that VC firms, both overseas India-dedicated and domestic funds, have garnered around US$10 billion in the last 12 months  

    Arun Natarajan
    June 08, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST
    Startup Street: How startups can increase the odds of landing Series-A funding

    The total number of Series A deals is a good barometer of "the ecosystem’s maturity and a lead indicator for the scale and quality of companies getting built"

    With the rapid rise of angel investors and micro venture capital (VC) funds in recent years, raising seed capital has become much easier for startups. Seed investments grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent in the five-year period from 2017 to 2022 (which had recorded 430 and 801 seed deals respectively). However, according to a recent study by Venture Intelligence, less than 1 in 3 startups that attract seed funding manage to raise follow-on...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Monetary policy in the middle overs

      Jun 7, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MFs can play vital role in EV investment, US-China economic war a tragedy, infl...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers