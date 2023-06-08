Startup Street: How startups can increase the odds of landing Series-A funding

The total number of Series A deals is a good barometer of "the ecosystem’s maturity and a lead indicator for the scale and quality of companies getting built"

With the rapid rise of angel investors and micro venture capital (VC) funds in recent years, raising seed capital has become much easier for startups. Seed investments grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent in the five-year period from 2017 to 2022 (which had recorded 430 and 801 seed deals respectively). However, according to a recent study by Venture Intelligence, less than 1 in 3 startups that attract seed funding manage to raise follow-on...