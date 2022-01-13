American entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes’ recent conviction in the criminal case related to her company Theranos brought to the forefront a regular occurrence in business and the startup world – fraud. The proprietary blood-testing technology that Theranos claimed was theirs, was completely fictitious. Further, the company and its founder, who modelled herself after Steve Jobs, lied to investors, patients and the media for years. Test results were falsified, key stakeholders misled repeatedly about the capabilities of Theranos’ technologies. The list goes on. She...