Start-up Street: How the new funding cycle could be different from earlier ones

Highlights Investors in start-ups will tend to be overcautious and quite stingy with valuations for the next 18-24 months But there is hope for the better-run Indian start-ups This time, start-ups have already raised substantial capital They have more experienced founders and investors Indian markets too are much more mature In the world of start-up funding, with cost of capital going down each year for at least six years until 2022, it is no surprise that 2021 saw a lot of excess. From private equity-venture...