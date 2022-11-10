English
    Start-up Street: How the new funding cycle could be different from earlier ones

    While the pain in the start-up ecosystem is real, the new cycle, if played well, can create large and positive outcomes

    Arun Natarajan
    November 10, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
    Start-up Street: How the new funding cycle could be different from earlier ones

    Highlights  Investors in start-ups will tend to be overcautious and quite stingy with valuations for the next 18-24 months  But there is hope for the better-run Indian start-ups  This time, start-ups have already raised substantial capital  They have more experienced founders and investors  Indian markets too are much more mature  In the world of start-up funding, with cost of capital going down each year for at least six years until 2022, it is no surprise that 2021 saw a lot of excess. From private equity-venture...

