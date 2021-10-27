Start-up Street: Getting the right investors for your start-up

Representative image

For a fledgling enterprise, the choice of investor is as important as your spousal choice in marriage. This relationship intrinsically is tricky as there’s a divergence between the core interests of the investors and entrepreneurs. The primary tangible input an investor brings is money. No surprises then, that a major objective is to ensure return of capital and return on capital. An investor will finally be looking for a better ROI (return on investment) and a way to exit...