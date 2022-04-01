Start-up Street: Family businesses in India are warming up to external capital

StartUp | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

Family businesses (FBs) are a significant part of any nation’s economy. 80 to 90 percent of all businesses are family owned. They contribute between 60 to 70 percent of global GDP. Family businesses account for 64 percent of U.S. gross domestic product, generate 62 percent of the country's employment, and account for 78 percent of all new job creation and comprise 90 percent of all business enterprises in North America In India, unfortunately, just 13 percent of family businesses survive till the...