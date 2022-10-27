English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Start-up Street: Establishing Product Market Fit in new businesses

    Establishing Product Market Fit is important but not easy as it requires an open mind and a willingness to change one’s assumptions, iterate rapidly, and be willing to walk away if things don’t work out

    Sanjay Swamy
    October 27, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
    Start-up Street: Establishing Product Market Fit in new businesses

    Representative image

    When we first backed Quizizz, an education software company, in 2015, the three-week old product barely had 20 teachers and 800 students on their platform. However, it was obvious that they had Product Market Fit (PMF) - one of the first 20 teachers told us, “they’ve caught lightning in a bottle”. Today, the company has about 100 Million Monthly Users in 100+ countries around the world. For a venture capitalist, one of the most important signs of something being investible is PMF....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's moving markets? It’s politics, baby!

      Oct 25, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Economies of the US, UK, Eurozone shrinks further, time to internationalise the rupee, China now run by Xi Jinping loyalists, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers