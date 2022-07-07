English
    Start-up Street: Early stage funding resilient amid slowdown in PE-VC flows

    The latest quarterly PE-VC investments numbers establish that the funding slowdown is for real. A finer analysis of the data, however, shows that the impact of the slowdown is different for different stages

    Arun Natarajan
    July 07, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    Representative image

    The spillover of the correction in the public markets into the world of private investments is now well established. Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) investments in India during the quarter ended June 2022 (Q2 2022) - at USD11.3 billion across 315 deals - registered a little over 25 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2021 (which saw $15.2 Billion being invested across 264 deals). The investment amount was also down almost 30 per cent compared to the immediate...

