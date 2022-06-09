English
    Start-up Street | Contrarian approach: Starting up in a downturn could make sense 

    For entrepreneurs, this is actually a great time to start a business, as distractions tend to be far fewer and the focus is on finding and delivering true customer value 

    Chandu Nair
    June 09, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
    “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” - Marie Curie​ In my last column (Default Alive -- the art of navigating through uncertain times), I had talked about start-up winter and how it is a time to take stock. I also mentioned the sudden fear that seems to have overtaken quite a few funders / investors and entrepreneurs alike. At the same time,...

