Start-up Street: Can AI lead Indian VCs out of the funding winter?

US-based Venture Capitalists (VCs) seem to be ignoring the Funding Winter when it comes to one sector--Artificial Intelligence (AI). Crunchbase data shows over US$13 billion was invested in AI startups in the US during January-March 2023, compared to US$9 billion in the same period in 2022. Funding for SaaS startups, in comparison, has fallen to just US$2.4 billion in Jan-March 2023, compared to US$9.8 billion a year ago. Clearly, the excitement around Generative AI - triggered by the release of...