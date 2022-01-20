Start-up India 2.0 — Success hinges on policy relook

The canvas of the Indian start-up story is getting bigger. After a spectacular run in 2021, start-ups are set to steam ahead in the country this year too, with the total count of unicorns (companies having a valuation of $1 billion or more) set to cross the century mark. Media reports, quoting a PwC India study, said India has 50 startups with the potential to achieve the coveted unicorn status in 2022, and by the end of the year, the...