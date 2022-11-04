Starbucks’ Howard Schultz: ‘The soul of the company was being compromised’

Nov 4, 2022 / 01:01 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

File photo of a Starbucks outlet (Image Source: Reuters)

Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson Howard Schultz was supposed to be in the White House by now, healing America’s divisions with empathetic concern and entrepreneurial practicality. Instead, four years after retiring and three since his abortive presidential campaign, he is back for a third shift as Starbucks’ chief executive and facing a daunting set of challenges. The Schultz returning to the helm of Starbucks is no longer the hyperactive true-believer who convinced Americans, and then the rest of the world, to pay $5 for...