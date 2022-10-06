‘Someone will get hurt’: Investors and analysts warn on rising market stress

Oct 6, 2022 / 11:00 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representational image

Eric Platt and Kate Duguid in New York Investors and Wall Street analysts are sounding the alarm about a possible “market accident”, as successive bouts of tumult in US stocks and bonds and a surging dollar cause rising levels of stress in the financial system. A gauge of strain in US markets — produced by the Treasury’s Office of Financial Research — has soared to its highest level since the coronavirus pandemic ructions of May 2020. Even as equities on Wall Street...