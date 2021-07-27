‘Software as a Service’ puts India ahead in global IT
Indian firms are set to meet 19 per cent of global SaaS demand by 2025 and the SaaS sector in India is positioned to overtake the established IT services sector by 2030
July 27, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
Indian software seems to be establishing a presence at the global cutting edge of the industry by being able to design and deliver ‘software as a service’, or SaaS.
For decades, companies across the world used enterprise software like ERP installed within their premises, tailor made for them, delivered by behemoths like Oracle and SAP, and maintained often by Indian service providers. Today the rush is to get rid of one’s own installed software and through internet connections get the...