Social benefits for gig workers can hurt the startup economy

There's every indication that ultra fast deliveries will heat up, with competition in the near future.

Startups in India and globally have been in the news due to their sky high valuations. Their meteoric rise has severely affected the incumbents—mostly traditional brick and mortar players—in virtually every sector they have ventured into. The startups’ cash burn model of operation was good for consumers but has created havoc in the space they entered, be it travel, hospitality, e-commerce, or education. However, the underbelly of these start-ups is being exposed to an attack. The exploitation of gig workers...