English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Smart money says prepare for a sluggish phase in equities

    Historical data shows smart money plays a crucial role in supporting bull runs. For the Nifty breakout above 18500 to sustain, institutional support is an imperative

    Ananya Roy
    November 25, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
    Smart money says prepare for a sluggish phase in equities

    Stock markets have had quite a roller-coaster ride lately. In 2022, the bulls rode Nifty to the critical resistance of 18,000 no less than four times, only to relinquish control to the bears. The bears have taken Nifty down to the lows of 15,000 only to hand control back to the bulls. And that’s how, this year, Nifty has gone everywhere, but headed nowhere, so far. On Thursday, the Nifty created a new lifetime high by crossing 18,500 for the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Future rate hikes to be smaller but FOMC minutes show no sign of pivot yet

      Nov 24, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China luring tech talent back home, outgoing fertilizers subsidy remains a concern, startup founders face a critical question, Dharavi redevelopment poses a huge challenge, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers