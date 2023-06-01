English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Sizzling PMI for May shows manufacturing momentum increasing

    India’s manufacturing PMI is far higher than that of most other economies in Asia. That explains the return of the FIIs and should provide support to the Indian stock market

    Manas Chakravarty
    June 01, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
    Sizzling PMI for May shows manufacturing momentum increasing

    While input price increases were soft, the only fly in the excellent growth ointment was a sharp rise in output prices

    The rebound in manufacturing seen during the March quarter, reflected in the GDP data, has gained strength, with the India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) coming in at a sizzling 58.7 in May 2023, on top of a strong reading of 57.2 for April. (image) The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI is a snapshot of the strength of the private manufacturing sector. It measures month-on-month change in activity and a reading above 50 signifies expansion over the preceding month. As...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Disrupting the disruptors - Free brokers upend discount brokers

      May 31, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Growth worries loom over MPC's next meet, politics behind Manipur's widening et...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers