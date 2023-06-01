Sizzling PMI for May shows manufacturing momentum increasing

While input price increases were soft, the only fly in the excellent growth ointment was a sharp rise in output prices

The rebound in manufacturing seen during the March quarter, reflected in the GDP data, has gained strength, with the India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) coming in at a sizzling 58.7 in May 2023, on top of a strong reading of 57.2 for April. (image) The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI is a snapshot of the strength of the private manufacturing sector. It measures month-on-month change in activity and a reading above 50 signifies expansion over the preceding month. As...