Siemens: Minority shareholders upset, will they stave off sale of motors business?

Highlights Siemens sale of LVM biz to parent reckoned to be unfair to minority shareholders EV/sales of 2.1 times, about a fourth of the company multiple Management states weak outlook for LVM, whereas industry/investors believe otherwise Several such events raise governance concerns for Siemens Minority shareholders can perhaps negotiate for a better deal Without a doubt, Siemens Ltd’s sale of its low voltage and geared motors (LVM) business to its German parent Siemens AG has riled investors, who lost no time in punishing the stock....