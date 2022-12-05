English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Nirmala Sitharaman Addresses Revenue Intelligence Officers
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Should the MPC give one more rate hike for the road before resting?

    The MPC faces a tough choice between staying the course and pausing a bit to take stock and then making the next move

    Aparna Iyer
    December 05, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
    Should the MPC give one more rate hike for the road before resting?

    Reserve Bank of India. (File image)

    If one goes by Mr Market’s expectations from monetary policy you would see one final rate hike for the road before 2022 ends. When the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) votes on policy rates this week, there are plenty of reasons to help build a case for a rate hike. But there are enough to restrain them from doing so as well. The committee has just dispatched an embarrassing letter to the government that lists their failure to keep retail...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is a geopolitical thaw in the making? Markets are not holding their breath

      Dec 2, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China unrest is bad news for Xi Jinping, Jet Airways' future looks cloudy, fuel prices and politics do not mix, all that glitters is gold, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers