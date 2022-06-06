Should markets be afraid of central bank tightening? 

Moderate inflation is a necessary condition for sustainable economic growth

If inflation were a tax, there is no escape when driven by a surge in food and energy prices without an accompanying rise in income. Moreover, the poor are the most adversely affected. Simply put, we witness inflation when demand rises more than supply, or conversely when supply diminishes in relation to demand. Furthermore, since everything is valued in money, quantity of money in the system also has an effect on inflation, albeit this equation is seldom that simple...