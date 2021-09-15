MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Should Biden reappoint Jerome Powell? It depends on his theory of change.

Critics accuse Powell of being too soft as a regulator of banks and other financial institutions and insufficiently committed to the cause of climate change

New York Times
September 15, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST
Should Biden reappoint Jerome Powell? It depends on his theory of change.

Jerome Powell (Source: Reuters)

Neil Irwin President Joe Biden is facing a big decision, and deep divides among his allies. Should he reappoint Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve when Powell’s term ends early next year, or select a replacement who is more fully aligned with the Democratic policy agenda? Pro-Powell forces argue that he has proved exceptionally committed to generating a robust job market that will lead to better conditions for American workers. Those who argue against reappointment say that he has been...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China’s economy is slamming the brakes

    Sep 15, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zee faces scrutiny, edible oil on fire, ‘dirty money’, Ami Organics in a sweet spot, shipping party, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers