English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Semiconductor crisis: need for auto OEMs to refine sourcing strategies

    Auto OEMs must develop long-term relationships with their main suppliers, and, in some critical chips, it may help to have secure commitments or work jointly with suppliers

    Vatsala Kamat
    June 20, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
    Semiconductor crisis: need for auto OEMs to refine sourcing strategies

    Representative image

    The auto industry, in India and globally, continues to be daunted by the paucity in semiconductors. Recent management commentary from auto companies suggests that in as much as the situation is easing up, it is far from resolved. Globally, auto giants such as Ford, Toyota and BMW are challenged by shortages and erratic supply of this tiny yet ubiquitous piece of technology that has crippled vehicle production, at a time when demand is growing. On home turf, India’s largest carmaker...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Airline stocks flying into an air pocket

      Jun 17, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, an auto bright spark, Rajiv Bajaj minces no words, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers