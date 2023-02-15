Sebi order against ‘dubious’ Telegram channels is an eyeopener

A year ago, SEBI had carried out search and seizure operations against several parties across various towns for allegedly carrying out market manipulation activities through channels hosted on the messaging app Telegram. The operations followed complaints about circulation of stock tips through this channel. After detailed investigation and evidence-gathering (which, surprisingly for such alleged activities, was available aplenty), correlation, etc., SEBI has now, on 25th January 2023, passed an interim order against 19 parties. This order gives several directions...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SC panel needs to think out of the box
Feb 14, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's influence in Asia abates, shocking inflation numbers for January, get b...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers