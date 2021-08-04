SEBI opens the door for retail investors to invest in higher yielding investment trusts

Representative image

Owning a rent-yielding commercial property is a dream for a retail investor, as the cost of purchasing commercial properties is prohibitively high in Indian cities. But now a retail investor can buy a piece of such an investment, thanks to steps taken by the market regulator SEBI. SEBI has opened up a new investment avenue for the retail investor by reducing the minimum application value of investment trusts like REITs and InvITs. They have also revised the trading lot for...