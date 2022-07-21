English
    SBI report says agriculture making gains, but why is rural wage growth so poor?

    Farmers’ income rose by as much as 1.3-1.7 times during 2017-18 to 2021-22. Those cultivating cash crops did even better with their income doubling during the period 

    Subir Roy
    July 21, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
    State Bank of India has produced a report which indicates that the country’s agricultural sector has done rather well in recent years. It is well known that the agriculture sector was resilient during the pandemic but what is new is that farmers’ income rose by as much as 1.3-1.7 times during 2017-18 to 2021-22. Those cultivating cash crops did even better with their income doubling during the period. What is more, non-farm income in rural India rose by 1.4-1.8 times during...

