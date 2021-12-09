SBI Life: Growth tailwinds are getting stronger

State Bank of India’s vast network provides SBI Life a competitive advantage in reaching prospective customers

Life insurance industry growth revived smartly in November. Annualised premium equivalent (APE) or normalised revenue rose by 30 percent after growing by a slower 9 percent in October. Growth has been boosted by a favourable base and also a rebound in business at Life Insurance Corp (LIC). APE rose 25 percent at LIC in November versus a 1 percent contraction in October. Even so, the private sector continues to outpace LIC. Private sector APE grew 34 percent, ahead of both the LIC and life insurance industry. Consequently, LIC...