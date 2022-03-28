English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    SBI is ready for investor love with a scrubbed-up book

    Analysts believe the lender’s return on equity ratio is set for consistent improvement, as it earns more out of its loan portfolio by clearing away the debris of toxic loans and getting better borrowers incrementally 

    Aparna Iyer
    March 28, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
    SBI is ready for investor love with a scrubbed-up book

    SBI

    All stars seem to have aligned for India’s largest lender to get back to not only its pre-pandemic growth but also move towards better profitability. Starting FY22, State Bank of India (SBI) will likely put behind it a period of high provisions, credit costs and crawling credit growth. In short, it will begin to get more bang out of every buck it lends. Analysts believe the lender’s return on equity ratio is set for consistent improvement, as it earns more out...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Needed: a high level of probity from startups

      Mar 25, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A high-stake India visit, Weekly Tactical, COVID danger not gone yet, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers