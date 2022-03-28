SBI is ready for investor love with a scrubbed-up book

SBI

All stars seem to have aligned for India’s largest lender to get back to not only its pre-pandemic growth but also move towards better profitability. Starting FY22, State Bank of India (SBI) will likely put behind it a period of high provisions, credit costs and crawling credit growth. In short, it will begin to get more bang out of every buck it lends. Analysts believe the lender’s return on equity ratio is set for consistent improvement, as it earns more out...